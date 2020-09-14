Watch the Mad 650 HP BMW X6 M Competition Hit 186 MPH on the Autobahn

Oceanbird, the Wind-Powered Car Carrier That Will (Hopefully) Change Everything

Indeed, there was a time when the whole X5 M situation was actually the subject of debate if you can imagine that. People had just warmed up to the idea of SUVs that had nothing to do with going off-road, but giving them sports car levels of performance was another thing entirely.With the likes of the Lamborghini Urus already among us and the Ferrari Purosangue looming close, we're well past that phase now. However, the existence of the BMW X6 M Competition brings on another conundrum: is it... normal for a BMW(SAV, CAV, whatever) to hit 186 mph with such relative ease?The answer, it would appear, is "yes". The standard X6 M is only capable of 155 mph (250 km/h), but everybody knows that figure by now: it's the speed most German manufacturers electronically-limit their vehicles to as part of a gentlemen's agreement between them. However, a few special models are exempt from the rule, and the X6 M Competition is indeed special.The frontal surface of the BMW X6 M Competition has more gaps than actual plastic or metal, a feat that's always a good indicator that something serious is lurking behind that grille and under that hood. That would be a twin turbocharged V8 engine capable of 625 hp, which is only 25 hp short of what the Lambo Urus produces.The clip below lets us listen to the X6 M Competition's engine and exhaust before taking us on a ride to 186 mph (300 kph). Despite its 3.8-second official 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time (3.74 seconds in this case), it takes the lumbering BMW SUV quite some time to get to 186 mph - about 46 seconds. And even then, the target speed is reached only based on the vehicle's speedometer because the GPS app showed a maximum speed of 178 mph (287 km/h). One brief look at the BMW X6 M Competition, though, will tell you either one of those two top speed values is quite impressive.