GM Spends Big Money on Western New York EV Parts Facility, Here's Why it's Huge News

The EV revolution is preparing to take the world by a storm far sooner than any of us may have anticipated. But if we're actually going to live in the fabled post-internal-combustion utopia, we're going to need a heck of a big factory supplying parts. That's exactly what $154 million in General Motor's capital went directly into funding this week.
This latest contract will see direct investments from GM to construct an all-new electric motor component production facility within an already existing GM plant in the Western New York town of Lockport, near the city of Buffalo.
Before this initiative, the Lockport production facility helped to manufacture vital components for the GM SUV and pickup truck lineup like radiators, heater cores, and Air Conditioning/ HVAC units.
Between 2023 and 2026, GM expects to add as many as 230 new high-quality, well-paying jobs to the local economy by hiring dedicated experts in the EV production field to ensure that the partial initial transition from gasoline to battery EV infrastructure goes smoothly and without incident.
GM's investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.
With over 1,500 employees and governed by the UAW Local 686 union, the Lockport facility is a beacon of opportunity for an area once vital to both automotive and aeronautical production in America. General Motors alone has been a stalwart of the Buffalo metro region since 1923.
With this latest direct monetary investment in the region, it's only a matter of time before a portion of every General Motors EV has some manner of components leaving with the Lockport stamp of quality.
