General Motors Wants to Use Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech to Power EV Charging Stations

General Motors is looking to become an innovator in the hydrogen fuel cell space, having announced new commercial applications for its HYDROTEC fuel cell technology. Upcoming projects, which are currently in development, range from heavy-duty trucks to aerospace and locomotives.
The carmaker is also planning multiple HYDROTEC-based power generators, such as a mobile power generator (MPG), that can provide fast-charging capability for EVs without the need for a permanent charge point. Then there’s the EMPOWER rapid charger that can help retail fuel stations add affordable DC fast charging without having to expand the grid.
Another application could see this technology power military camps and installations, so the possibilities are nearly limitless, with regards to sustainability.
Fuel cell-powered generators could ultimately replace gas and diesel-powered generators, with fewer emissions – at worksites, buildings, movie sets, data centers, outdoor concerts and festivals. They could also serve as backup for residential and small commercial enterprises during power disruptions.
“Our vision of an all-electric future is broader than just passenger vehicles or even transportation,” said GM exec Charlie Freese. “Our energy platform expertise with Ultium vehicle architecture and propulsion components and HYDROTEC fuel cells can expand access to energy across many different industries and users, while helping to reduce emissions often associated with power generation.”
As far as passenger cars are concerned, considering the applications for retail EV charging stations is pretty exciting, with EMPOWER rapid chargers possibly making their way to existing fuel stations or along corridors frequented by travelers.
The EMPOWER rapid charger is powered by GM HYDROTEC power cubes and can DC fast charge as many as four vehicles simultaneously at 150 kW – in about 20 minutes per vehicle.
More than 100 EVs could potentially get their batteries replenished by this fast charger, before the unit would need to be resupplied with hydrogen.
Renewable Innovations, the people tasked with building the HYDROTEC-powered Mobile Power Generator, will deploy 500 EMPOWER rapid chargers nationwide by the end of 2025.
