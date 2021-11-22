Ultra-BMW X6 M With Akrapovic Exhaust Has Raucous Torque, Pops and Bangs

Let’s forget the vulgar stance, six-figure price, or the fact that the new BMW grille will be an endless target for ridicule. The 2021 BMW X6 M is a work of perfection. With more than 600 hp under the hood, the X6 M offers the much-needed performance for SUV enthusiasts with a sloping rear roofline and SUV-coupe design. Ramon Performance, a Russian-based tuner, has released an even hotter version of the X6 M - It shoots flames, pops, and bangs more than anything out of your neighborhood gun store.

9 photos