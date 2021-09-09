Manhart Makes the BMW X6 M Look Like a Hyper Hatch, Gives It 720 HP

2 Hamann Proves You Can’t Polish a BMW X6 M, No Matter What You Do to It

No 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) time was released by Mansory, but the Christened the MHX6 700 WB, the project was showcased at the 2021 Munich Auto Show, with its 24-piece widebody kit. This comprises of a new grille surround, spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, fender flares, side mirror casings, hood attachments, and a few other parts made of forged carbon.Wrapped in matte charcoal metallic, with glossy black decals, the tuned X6 M Competition sits on 10.5x22-inch front and 11.5x22-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 295/30 and 315/30 tires respectively. It also rides 30 mm (1.2 in) closer to the ground due to an in-house suspension optimization that includes a set of H&R lowering springs.For the cockpit, Manhart chose a 12-piece forged carbon set, found on the sports seats and other parts of the interior. The short-fiber, high-tech fabric decorates the dashboard, center console, door cards, steering wheel, and paddle shifters.The MHX6 700 WB, whose name stands for Manhart (MH) and WB (widebody), while the digits reveal its output (sort of), boasts an MHtronik auxiliary control unit or anremap. As a result, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine is now capable of pushing out 730 PS (720/ 537) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. An aftermarket exhaust system is part of the makeover, and optionally, the tuner can do other things to it, including upgrading the brakes.No 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) time was released by Mansory, but the stock X6 M Competition , with its 625 PS (616 HP / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), can complete the sprint in just 3.8 seconds. If ordered with the M Driver’s Package, it will eventually max out at 290 kph (180 mph).

