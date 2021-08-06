Manhart Brings 804 HP to BMW M5, Full Tuning Kit Available

Manhart has revealed its latest tuning kit for the BMW M5. It is called the MH5 800, and it is available for both the facelifted and pre-facelifted versions of the F90 BMW M5. It is not cheap, but it brings a full array of tuning options.
Let us start with what the package provides for the engine. The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gets a turbo performance kit, a larger intercooler, a carbon intake, a custom exhaust, and a remap to provide 804 hp and 1050 Nm (774 lb.-ft.) of torque. The result is 187 more powerful than a stock BMW M5 Competition and 177 hp more powerful than even the most powerful M5 ever made, the M5 CS.
The level of power reached is so high that the eight-speed automatic transmission needed upgrades to keep up with the increased torque, which is 300 Nm (22 lb.-ft.) higher than stock. Unfortunately, Manhart has not supplied the new acceleration and top speed figures for its version of the M5, but a stock BMW M5 Competition can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). The Manhart MH5 800 should be even faster.
Customers outside of Germany can even order a Race exhaust, which comes without catalytic converters and stainless-steel gasoline particulate filter delete pipes, along with a stainless-steel rear silencer with valve control. Customers can even choose between a carbon coating or ceramic coating for the four tailpipes. Manhart does not claim that the race exhaust provides more power, but 804 hp is enough if you ask us.
The upgrades for the F90 BMW M5 cost $18,730 just for the engine. If customers also want the race exhaust, they must pay an extra $12,430. That is a significant amount over the price of a new M5 or an already purchased M5, but there will be customers even at this price point.
For those who still want more, Manhart has prepared a suspension upgrade with KW springs that lower the ride height by 30 mm. The stance is complemented by a set of wheels, and they cost $3,995 along with the suspension.
If looks are what you are after, Manhart has prepared a carbon-fiber aero kit. It is displayed on a pre-facelift BMW M5, but it is also available for the facelifted model with the respective modifications. It consists out of a front spoiler, a set of side skirts, mirror caps, and a rear spoiler lip. Customers can also order a hood made from carbon fiber that features "GTR inlets."
On the inside, customers can get a sky roof headliner with LEDs, like what Rolls-Royce offers, along with numerous elements made from carbon fiber. All the visual modifications described cost $18,334, which is almost as much as the tuning package for the engine.
The level of power reached is so high that the eight-speed automatic transmission needed upgrades to keep up with the increased torque, which is 300 Nm (22 lb.-ft.) higher than stock. Unfortunately, Manhart has not supplied the new acceleration and top speed figures for its version of the M5, but a stock BMW M5 Competition can sprint from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). The Manhart MH5 800 should be even faster.
Customers outside of Germany can even order a Race exhaust, which comes without catalytic converters and stainless-steel gasoline particulate filter delete pipes, along with a stainless-steel rear silencer with valve control. Customers can even choose between a carbon coating or ceramic coating for the four tailpipes. Manhart does not claim that the race exhaust provides more power, but 804 hp is enough if you ask us.
The upgrades for the F90 BMW M5 cost $18,730 just for the engine. If customers also want the race exhaust, they must pay an extra $12,430. That is a significant amount over the price of a new M5 or an already purchased M5, but there will be customers even at this price point.
For those who still want more, Manhart has prepared a suspension upgrade with KW springs that lower the ride height by 30 mm. The stance is complemented by a set of wheels, and they cost $3,995 along with the suspension.
If looks are what you are after, Manhart has prepared a carbon-fiber aero kit. It is displayed on a pre-facelift BMW M5, but it is also available for the facelifted model with the respective modifications. It consists out of a front spoiler, a set of side skirts, mirror caps, and a rear spoiler lip. Customers can also order a hood made from carbon fiber that features "GTR inlets."
On the inside, customers can get a sky roof headliner with LEDs, like what Rolls-Royce offers, along with numerous elements made from carbon fiber. All the visual modifications described cost $18,334, which is almost as much as the tuning package for the engine.