Make Room for the Manhart RQ 900, a 905 HP Audi RS Q8

Leather upholstery stitched together with contrasting string, gold accents, and custom floor mats adorn the cabin of this First and foremost, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has received a few upgrades, such as the intercooler, carbon intake, turbo kit, and sports downpipes, though the latter two do not have TUV approval and are only suitable for markets outside Germany.Moreover, a stainless steel exhaust system, with valve control and four 100 mm (4 in) tailpipes that can be had with ceramic or carbon coating, is included, together with anremap. The result is a breathtaking 918 PS (905/ 675) and 1,180 Nm (870 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard super’s 600 PS (592 HP / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).From rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the stock RS Q8 needs just 3.8 seconds, and with the optional Dynamic Package, it will max out at 305 kph (190 mph). Unfortunately, Manhart didn’t say how quick the RQ 900 is with these parts installed.Contributing to the revised stance of the vehicle is a kit for the air suspension that lowers the ride height by 30 to 40 mm (1.2-1.6 in). Stopping power is provided by the OEM carbon ceramic discs on the pictured high-rider, but the tuner can also equip it with beefier brakes.The Manhart typical gold trim decorates the body of this RS Q8 , contrasting the black paintwork. A carbon fiber wide body kit is also present, with wheel arch extensions, front spoiler, side skirts, roof attachments, diffuser, and other parts, and 10.5x24-inch front and 12.5x24-inch rear wheels, hugged by the 295/30 and 355/25 tires, respectively.Leather upholstery stitched together with contrasting string, gold accents, and custom floor mats adorn the cabin of this RS Q8