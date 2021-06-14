For Over $220k, Would You Get Manhart’s BMW M4 or a New Lamborghini Huracan?

Last year, Manhart presented the MH4 GTR, based on the 200-unit, limited-run 2016 BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition, announcing that they will make only 10 cars, and one of them has hit the second-hand market.
Offered for sale by Manhart themselves on their official website in Germany, with 1,106 miles (1,780 km) on the odo, the MH4 GTR costs an eye-watering €184,450 ($223,328), or a bit more than the MSRP of the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan in the United States. Decisions, decisions...
The tuned, previous-gen M4 Coupe boasts a custom decal set and Manhart’s front lip spoiler, rear diffuser and wing, all made of carbon fiber. It rides on 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, shod in 255/35 and 295/30 tires respectively, and benefits from a few interior upgrades as well, such as the modified steering wheel, Recaro bucket seats and lots of carbon accents.
Nonetheless, the biggest upgrades lie beneath the skin, as this head-turning premium compact sports coupe also gets a re-tuned suspension and more power than some modern supercars. Thanks to the implementation of the turbocharger upgrade, aftermarket intercooler, tuned intake, and ECU re-map, the 3.0-liter straight-six unit, which has the same water-injection system as the M4 GTS, is significantly more powerful.
It kicks out 723 HP (733 PS / 539 kW) and 682 lb-ft (924 Nm) of torque, up from the stock car’s 493 HP (500 PS / 368 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Manhart still hasn’t disclosed the new 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time and top speed, but it is definitely faster than the standard model, which needs 3.8 seconds to hit 62 mph, and can run up to 190 mph (305 kph).
The ad can be seen here, but before checking it out, tell us this: if you had a $220k budget for a new fun ride, would this M4 be a potential candidate?
The tuned, previous-gen M4 Coupe boasts a custom decal set and Manhart’s front lip spoiler, rear diffuser and wing, all made of carbon fiber. It rides on 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels, shod in 255/35 and 295/30 tires respectively, and benefits from a few interior upgrades as well, such as the modified steering wheel, Recaro bucket seats and lots of carbon accents.
Nonetheless, the biggest upgrades lie beneath the skin, as this head-turning premium compact sports coupe also gets a re-tuned suspension and more power than some modern supercars. Thanks to the implementation of the turbocharger upgrade, aftermarket intercooler, tuned intake, and ECU re-map, the 3.0-liter straight-six unit, which has the same water-injection system as the M4 GTS, is significantly more powerful.
It kicks out 723 HP (733 PS / 539 kW) and 682 lb-ft (924 Nm) of torque, up from the stock car’s 493 HP (500 PS / 368 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Manhart still hasn’t disclosed the new 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time and top speed, but it is definitely faster than the standard model, which needs 3.8 seconds to hit 62 mph, and can run up to 190 mph (305 kph).
The ad can be seen here, but before checking it out, tell us this: if you had a $220k budget for a new fun ride, would this M4 be a potential candidate?