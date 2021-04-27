2022 Audi Sport Models Gain RS Design Packages, Prices Range From $112K to $211K

You can spend between $112,000 (RS 6 Avant) and $211,300 (R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro) if the 2022 model year Audi Sport family is your target for the next high-performance ride selection. Oddly enough, we don’t have the pricing details for the RS 3 and TT RS, but hopefully, Audi has just decided the 2021MY versions will soldier on unchanged...

9 photos