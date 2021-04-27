2022 Audi Sport Models Gain RS Design Packages, Prices Range From $112K to $211K

You can spend between $112,000 (RS 6 Avant) and $211,300 (R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro) if the 2022 model year Audi Sport family is your target for the next high-performance ride selection. Oddly enough, we don’t have the pricing details for the RS 3 and TT RS, but hopefully, Audi has just decided the 2021MY versions will soldier on unchanged...
Anyways, the company does have a few interesting (but subtle) enhancements for the rest of the high-performance pack. Chief among the 2022 model year changes is the availability of new RS design packages for the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback, RS 6 Avant, RS 7, and RS Q8.
According to Audi Sport, there’s lots of interesting content that supports an “RS-specific character that amplifies performance textiles, and design components.” Additionally, the flat-bottom steering wheel (complete with hands-on detection for the advanced driver assistance features) makes a comeback on the RS 6 Avant ($112,000) and RS 7 ($114,500) models, and it’s offered free of charge.
These two also get the option of adding the Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) mechanical system, a standard Carbon twill structure inlay on both 591-horsepower vehicles, while the RS 7 also gets an available Dinamica headliner. More so, the Carbon and Black optic packages get new wheel options for 2022: black 22-inch or titanium rims.
Oddly enough, the 2022 RS 5 Coupe/Sportback is also on the update list, but again there’s no price tag to value the damage to the bank account. At least we know owners will receive both new RS design and Audi exclusive Bronze Styling packages.
The 2022 RS Q8 retails for a starting MSRP of $115,400 (plus destination fee) and introduces the Audi Adaptive Cruise Assist with Traffic Jam Assist and Audi Active Lane Assist among the standard features. The RS design package can also be had here, along with the Executive package, which now includes Traffic Sign recognition and Intersection assist, among others.
There are several variants of the R8 from Audi Sport available if customers are willing to pay $146,500 or $197,600 for the coupe in RWD or AWD form, as well as $158,700 and $211,300, respectively, for the equivalent Spyder configurations.
Audi Sport has probably decided to justify the pricing increase with a performance upgrade for the entry-level 2022 R8 performance RWD, which now sports 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque instead of the previous model year’s ratings of 532 hp and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm). The company also adds two new packages, the Sport exhaust and Dynamic packs.
