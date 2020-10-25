Audi RSQ8-R by ABT Is Covered in Carbon, Costs $350,000

Volkswagen Up! "Wide Froggy" Is Ready for a Virtual GTI Meet

We've recently spotted the first ABT RS6 in America online, but as far as we know, there are no examples of the ABT RSQ8-R yet. It's a limited-production model featuring every carbon fiber and engine mod yet developed by the specialist German tuner.YouTube channel AutoTopNL recently did a full walkaround and review of the car, which has got a Stormtrooper color theme and is one of the first to be built. Only 125 examples will be sold, and the first one they had was green . We did a quick internet search and found thein the video for sale at € 299,000 , about $350,000 without including shipping.Since the carbon contrasts with the white paint, it's even easier to spot all the changes. The angular front end gets accentuated with a large carbon fiber chin spoiler and numerous other pieces. Of course, Audi made its own carbon bits for the RS SUV, like the grille frame. Meanwhile, the rear carbon diffuser is a nice home for the exhaust tips. 23-inch multi-spoke wheels are some of the biggest we've seen fitted on any Audi.In stock form, the Audi RS Q8's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 592 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, but ABT has increased the output to 730 hp and 678 lb-ft (920 Nm) of torque. The gains are achieved thanks to a new intercooler, sports exhaust, intake, and engine remap.This massive power bump enables the high-performance SUV to accelerate from 0-62 mph in about 3.4 seconds. Theoretically, the RSQ8-R could also hit 196 mph (315 km/h). Unfortunately, you won't see that put to the test in the videos below.The interior was already pretty nice, so ABT chose to add a few select trim pieces, like the carbon steering wheel. We're curious when, if ever, somebody will do a Brabus-style red leather cabin on this SUV.