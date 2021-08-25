Manhart Unveils MH5 GTR One-Off: It’s a BMW M5 CS, But With 777 HP and a Tuned Suspension

Next month’s 2021 IAA Mobility show in Munich will host, among a great deal of other things, this one-of-one BMW M5 CS-based super sedan, dubbed the MH5 GTR. The company responsible for its existence is of course, Manhart, as they know a thing or two about bonkers Bimmers.
As opposed to the regular M5 CS, which by the way is anything but “regular”, the MH5 GTR is faster, louder and allegedly better to drive thanks to its upgraded suspension.
Let’s start off by discussing numbers though, since there’s still no substitute for horsepower. In stock form, the M5 CS is good for 626 hp (635 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. Manhart’s engineers wanted more, and so they installed the MHtronik powerbox to go with a carbon air intake, allowing for a total output of 777 hp (788 ps) and 690 lb-ft (935 Nm).
The tuner didn’t want to boost power without also doing something to the exhaust system, resulting in those four ceramic-coated (or optionally carbon) 4-inch (102 mm) tailpipes singing to the tune of a special cat-back exhaust system with valve control.
Visually, this standalone model comes with a silky dark blue “Moonlight” wrap and contrasting grey elements, ditching the standard model’s factory gold accents – for better or worse, we’re not sure yet.
Other highlights include the forged Manhart Classic Line Y-spoke wheels, measuring 9x21 inches at the front and 10.5x21 inches at the rear, but more importantly, the custom KW coil springs, which are said to allow for better cornering dynamics. That’s saying a lot in a car that was already the benchmark in its class in terms of handling.
Overall, we won’t go as far as to say this is the meanest-looking BMW M5 we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely up there with the best of them.
