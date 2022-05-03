BMW X6 Black Vermilion Edition Wears Red Lipstick in Brazil, Costs Way More Than It Should

The BMW X6 Black Vermilion has officially made its way to Brazil, almost one year after it premiered next to its similarly-styled brethren, the X5 and X7.
Sporting the exact same updates, the special edition crossover coupe is limited to 30 units in the South American country, and costs a lot of money for an xDrive40i, on which it builds. BMW’s local arm has it listed from R$729,950, which equals to $145,545 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, an X6 M is accompanied by the MSRP of $109,600 in the United States.
Made at the Spartanburg plant, the X6 Black Vermilion is finished in Frozen Black, and wears red lipstick on the grille. The same shade was applied to the brake calipers too that sit behind the 22-inch wheels with an exclusive design, and can be see inside, on various parts, such as the piping and stitching contrasting the black leather upholstery.
Other highlights include a generous host of comfort, tech, and safety gear, with BMW equipping it with things such as the 12.3-inch dual screens, sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Gesture Control, 360-degree camera system, remote functions, automatic climate control, Personal Assistant, and others. The Display Key, Comfort Acccess 2.0, Parking Assistant Plus, and Drive Recorder are included at no extra cost.
Since it is based on the xDrive40i version of the X6, the Vermilion Edition uses the same powertrain, namely a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine produces 335 hp (340 ps / 250 kW) between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm, and is hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the X6 xDrive40i needs 5.5 seconds, and will eventually run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph).
