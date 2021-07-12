BMW X5, X6 Black Vermilion and X7 Limited Editions Are All M Show, No Extra Go

There’s a little paradox that Old Continent fans of the Bavarian automaker should be aware of. While they’re given a much-extended choice compared to what’s on offer for American enthusiasts, at the end of the day one might still feel something is amiss. So, while over in the U.S. the X5 Black Vermilion is only available based on the lesser xDrive40i, in Europe there’s a solid array of choices with the X5 and X6 Black Vermilion, as well as the X7 limited edition in Frozen Black metallic.
With more than 250k units sold across the globe, it’s safe to say that BMW’s SAV/SAC trio from Spartanburg, USA is adamantly crucial for the Bavarian’s brand ongoing success. The automaker mentions the three models that should impress anyone with “a high level of comfort and luxury, supreme performance, and pronounced dynamic handling capabilities” were responsible for one in eight new deliveries.
So, it’s only natural for the company to keep them interesting for the customers, especially during the long summer days when everyone is thinking mostly about vacation and great summer trips, not the next vehicle acquisition. Still, BMW is pushing the newly released X5 and X6 Black Vermilion plus BMW X7 limited edition in Frozen Black metallic as potential adventure partners, since all three of them are already up for ordering and the Old Continent market launch is scheduled for August.
One thing of note, though, is that it’s all about the looks and handling characteristics – rather than adding an extra layer of performance. So, all three special versions are going on sale with the entire roster of engines, but don’t expect any extra ponies above stock. Instead, one can imagine these will all cost a pretty penny. At home in Germany, the X5 Black Vermilion kicks off at no less than €93,200 (which is around $110,648 at the current exchange rate).
Meanwhile, the X6 Black Vermilion goes for 100,700 euros ($119,552) and the limited edition X7 in Frozen Black metallic who doesn’t even have a specific name will go for at least €108,700 – which is no less than $129k. For the cash, customers are getting a wide array of M elements, from the M Sport Package to the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner on the Black Vermilions.
BMW Individual features are also present, but these do shine the most on the X7 because the flagship SUV adopts most of the other elements, including the Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic, save for the potentially controversial red contrasting details.
