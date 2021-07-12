2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Is a Well-Endowed xDrive40i Available for $82,300

Although it’s been around only since 1999, the BMW X5 has quickly become ubiquitous for the Bavarian automaker and today we’re taking the series very much for granted. So, it’s the company’s quest to remind us that great things can be done with it. For example, get it dressed up menacingly and kitted up with lots of exclusive details and creature comforts.
By the way, keen BMW fans might notice that something is amiss in the gallery. This is because the automaker was probably thinking about the summer vacation and its road trips when it prepared the gallery for the U.S. specification. So, instead of shooting an X5 xDrive40i they just took the hotter M50i reserved for the Old Continent. Adding insult to injury, BMW is only offering the X5 Black Vermilion in America, while Europe is also getting an X6 Black Vermilion along with an X7 limited edition in Frozen Black metallic.
Well, there’s no reason to mourn for these odd decisions, considering that BMW is clearly in the habit of going against the current trend... as well as the obvious wishes of its customers and fans. Instead, let’s check out the U.S.-spec X5 Black Vermilion and see what makes the xDrive40i tick for $82,300 plus $995 destination. It will start production in Spartanburg, South Carolina sometime between September and December this year, and brings a few striking design elements along with exclusive equipment features.
The red styling traits are pretty obvious since they’re eagerly contrasted by a lot of black. So, the Shadowline high-gloss black kidney grille with red vertical bars makes a cool counterpoint to the BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish if you’re into such stuff. There’s more: dark M Shadowline Adaptive Full LED headlights with Laserlight and the blue X signature make their first appearance on an X5 xDrive40i.
A lot of M content (from 22-inch M alloys with exclusive Orbit Grey matt finish to M Sport exhaust system) is also present to justify the price and the limited-edition panache. All 350 examples for America will also get other exclusive stuff like the BMW Individual Full Merino Black leather with red details for the cabin or the traditional badging to denote the newfound collectability.
Well, there’s no reason to mourn for these odd decisions, considering that BMW is clearly in the habit of going against the current trend... as well as the obvious wishes of its customers and fans. Instead, let’s check out the U.S.-spec X5 Black Vermilion and see what makes the xDrive40i tick for $82,300 plus $995 destination. It will start production in Spartanburg, South Carolina sometime between September and December this year, and brings a few striking design elements along with exclusive equipment features.
The red styling traits are pretty obvious since they’re eagerly contrasted by a lot of black. So, the Shadowline high-gloss black kidney grille with red vertical bars makes a cool counterpoint to the BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic paint finish if you’re into such stuff. There’s more: dark M Shadowline Adaptive Full LED headlights with Laserlight and the blue X signature make their first appearance on an X5 xDrive40i.
A lot of M content (from 22-inch M alloys with exclusive Orbit Grey matt finish to M Sport exhaust system) is also present to justify the price and the limited-edition panache. All 350 examples for America will also get other exclusive stuff like the BMW Individual Full Merino Black leather with red details for the cabin or the traditional badging to denote the newfound collectability.