6x6 RC Army Truck Going Off-Road With Fishing Boat Is Summer Leisure Done Right

Now that summer is truly upon us, there is always the question of what to do with your relaxation hours and spare time once the first leg of the summer trip is complete and you arrived at the vacation location. Since many of us are always looking forward to just about any automotive-related activities, why not indulge in some RC fun?
Case in point, the good folks behind the rc helistef channel on YouTube have all sorts of neat ideas for how to properly fuel one’s automotive or vehicular passions and still call it relaxation time. Just that they’re tempting us with adventures on a small scale. Radio-controlled scale replicas of real-life vehicles have a special place in our hearts and minds, so this double team-up got us jumping in a heartbeat.
That’s because we’re dealing with a very green, very mean 6x6 RC Army truck that got to spend some quality time alongside a cool RC fishing boat. They both look to be part of the wide-ranging 1:10 scale category, so they’re not exactly tiny. This means the 6x6 truck can also attack various off-road trails, and even though it has the RC fishing boat (a Salina Yacht model, as far as we can tell) attached to the back, it appears there’s no job it can’t get done.
Including a dip in the shallow strand water of a lake as the video does not focus solely on the rock-crawling abilities of the wheeled vehicle. Instead, it’s there to launch the fishing boat to its duties... which include catching a real fish at the 2:55 mark! By the way, in case you’re wondering what other ideas could be worthy of this summer’s vacations, we recommend checking out the second video (embedded below) as well.
In that one, there’s RC action with a custom, classic-style off-road camper. This one also has no trouble wading through deep (for its scale) water as it also tows its radio-controlled boat on overlanding adventures. This time around we’re dealing with a racing boat, so the POV action is a bit faster...
