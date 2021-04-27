1967 Chevrolet C10 Takes the R/C Slash Action to the Drag Strip or the Street

Few things in one’s automotive life are more common than seeing a big-window C10 short-bed truck feature a raft of customizations making it prim and proper for the 21st century. Arguably, you don’t even need a bucketload of cash to enjoy hooning around a ‘67 Chevy at the strip or on the street. Granted, you’d also have to shrink the body along with the pricing expectations.
That’s because we’re again dealing with one of the mesmerizing R/C creations from Traxxas, the radio control model manufacturer based in McKinney, Texas, which recently outed a scale model C8 Chevrolet Corvette that looked so good one might easily mistake it for the real deal.
Soon (sometime this May, according to the initial teaser), there will be a chance to double on the Chevy fun with the Drag Slash, the 1967 Chevrolet C10 restomod-looking version of the renowned Traxxas Slash short-course R/C truck.
As such, owners will have something that was “engineered to win” both on the street and at the drag strip. We have the utmost confidence that Traxxas means business, even though pricing and specification details haven’t been released just yet. Instead, we’re getting just a hint at what’s in store along with a neat set of revealing photos (check out the gallery for your amazement).
As far as the facts we know so far, it’s crystal clear that the Traxxas version of the ‘67 Chevy C10 went for the cool restomod atmosphere in terms of styling, while the technical aspects were entirely focused on performance. The Drag Slash will be available in several colors (at least six of them as far as we can see), with the cool C10 body joined by all the usual drag goodies.
Those ultra-wide Mickey Thompson ET drag slicks in the rear look totally badass, and the Drag Slash even comes with a set of Weld Racing wheels or a fully adjustable wheelie bar...
