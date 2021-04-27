New Ford LCV Will Enter Production in Romania in 2023, Electric Version in 2024

June 2020 is when the Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen decided to develop and build commercial vehicles and electric vehicles together, sharing the costs to maximize profits. The alliance consists of two mid-size pickup trucks, a city delivery van based on the Caddy, a one-tonne cargo van developed by Ford, and at least one MEB-based EV.
Inspired by the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover, the compact-sized electric van is going to be manufactured in Cologne, Germany. Next up, Ford Otosan in Turkey will be responsible for the next-generation Transit Custom and Transit, including full-electric options. Come 2023, the Craiova plant in Romania will add a yet-to-be-named light commercial vehicle as well.
No fewer than $300 million will be invested in the Romanian facility to support LCV production, and the lineup will be expanded with “an all-electric model in 2024.” It’s very important to highlight that Ford hasn't mentioned a single name for the time being. Nevertheless, the culprit appears to be a family of city delivery vans the size of the Volkswagen Caddy.
“Craiova’s operations have a strong record of delivering world-class competitiveness and flexibility. Our plan to build this new light commercial vehicle in Romania reflects our continuing positive partnership with local suppliers and the community, and the success of the entire Ford Craiova team,” said Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley. “Adding an all-electric version in 2024 means Craiova will be our third facility in Europe to build an all-electric vehicle. It follows recent investments this year in the Ford Cologne Electrified Vehicle Center in Germany and Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant in Turkey, sending a clear signal that we’re on an accelerated path to providing our commercial customers with a zero-emissions future.”
At the present moment, Ford of Craiova produces two crossovers and 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo powerplants. The sport utilities in question are the EcoSport and Puma. Despite their shared underpinnings, only the Puma is available with mild-hybrid assistance for the 1.0-liter engine and the 1.5-liter EcoBoost from the Fiesta ST hot hatchback.
