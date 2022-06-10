Yachtster Sporty Yacht Concept with Fold-Out Beach Club Is Perfect for the Summer Ahead

Hot Lab has been in the business of designing yachts since 2004 and they’re proving their expertise in the field with their latest Yachtster concept, a 164-foot (50-meter) sporty yacht with a traditional silhouette and a host of modern features.
The Yachtster concept appears to be the right amount of classic combined with an abundance of modern-day traits, such as a beach club with fold-out terraces, a rooftop bar, and a jacuzzi, which make it perfect for the summer holidays ahead.
The open beach club seems to be the piece de resistance of this yacht concept and highlights the designers’ focus on the guest experience with this new concept. It is positioned at the rear of the vessel and stretches over three levels, providing guests with direct access to the ocean so they can enjoy the sun or go for a swim in the ocean. The designers added foldable wings on both sides, thus creating even more space for lounging waterside.
Additionally, the low bulwarks offer the possibility to enjoy stunning ocean views, while the large, open spaces let seafarers spend as much time outside as they want to truly connect with their surroundings. All this outdoor space can even be customized with whatever the prospective customer wants, from a dancefloor to another open-air bar, or even a cinema.
The upper deck upper also features an alfresco dining area and sun pads aft, a jacuzzi, and more lounges.
As for the inside, the Yachtster will offer accommodation for up to 12 guests across six cabins, and the layout and interior design are up to the future owners to choose. They also have the possibility to choose between a hybrid or electric propulsion system.
The award-winning yacht design studio Hot Lab is based in Milan, Italy, and though they have only been in the market for a little over a decade, they got several international awards under their belt, including World Superyacht Awards, ShowBoats Design accolades, World Yachts Trophies, and Finest Interior Awards.
