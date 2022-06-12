Parked, Abandoned, and Forgotten: 1965 Mustang Is Proof Humans Are Cruel

The Mustang is one of the most popular cars in the entire world, and at the same time, it’s also a very sought-after model in the restoration business.
People are willing to spend big bucks on a solid restoration candidate, while all-original, complete, and unrestored survivors typically sell for a small fortune.
Unfortunately, not everybody treats a classic Mustang the right way, and this is how we occasionally see Ford’s famous pony abandoned on the side of the road, in barns, or right under the clear sky in a tear-inducing condition.
This appears to be the case of a 1965 Ford Mustang that has recently been listed on Craigslist. The photos pretty much speak for themselves and perfectly highlight the rough condition of the car.
The seller claims the engine is already gone, though this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the Mustang has most likely been used as a donor for another pony.
The VIN code seems to indicate this was a T-code Mustang, so it was fitted with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder engine developing 120 horsepower. This particular unit was specifically introduced for MY 1965 and 1966 to replace the original 170 (2.8-liter) that was offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
It’s safe to assume this Mustang needs everything, especially given the gigantic holes in the floors and the poor condition of the metal.
Without a doubt, this Mustang has been parked, abandoned, and forgotten, though the seller still seems to believe that a full restoration is possible. The safer path, however, is likely to use this Mustang as a donor, especially if you already have another 1965/1966 Mustang project.
The overall poor shape doesn’t mean the Mustang would sell for beer money. Not at all, as the owner isn’t willing to let his super-rough pony go for less than $5,000.
