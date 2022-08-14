The Story of the 1963 Studebaker Sceptre, the Futuristic Concept You Never Knew Existed

Bleeding cash and facing stiff competition from Detroit, Studebaker was hanging by a thread in the late 1950s. The failed merger with Packard and the industry price war between Ford and GM had pushed the company on the brink of bankruptcy. Making matters worse, Studebaker had no new products in the works.
Yes, Brooks Stevens managed to revive both the Hawk and the Lark with minor and inexpensive changes in the 1960s, but it wasn't enough for the ailing brand to stay afloat. That's when Studebaker's then-new president, Sherwood Egbert, called Raymond Loewy to design the Avanti.
A critically acclaimed car that became America's fastest in supercharged form, the Avanti prompted Stevens to fight back with a brand-new design. One that would be far more radical than the Avanti and, hopefully, help save Studebaker from going under.
He set his sights on a replacement for the Gran Turismo Hawk, the company's range-topping model, which he had redesigned for the 1962 model year. Aiming for a futuristic two-door that had nothing in common with any of the existing Studebaker nameplates, Stevens envisioned the Sceptre, a grand touring coupe aimed at the Ford Thunderbird.
Stevens gladly embraced the Space Age themes that influenced the auto industry at the time and went with full-length headlamps that stretched over the entire width of the fascia.
However, the lights were nowhere near as spectacular and intriguing as the electric-razor-like insert that adorned the upper front section.
With no room for a traditional emblem on the nose, Stevens placed an oversized version on the center of the hood. The emblem itself was a brand-new design, featuring a three-sided "polo mallet". The badge also found its way on the wheel covers and the steering wheel.
Dodge Charger debuted with a similar layout about three years later.
The Sceptre's interior was more in line with the premium American cars of the era, but Stevens kept things flamboyant with gauges covered in transparent bubbles (yet another Space-Age cue) and a slide-rule speedometer placed high above the dash. He also included a large glovebox that slid back toward the front passenger.
Built by Sibona-Bassano in Turin, Italy, the Sceptre cost Stevens about $16,000, which converts to almost $156,000 in 2022. He took delivery of the concept in April 1963 and immediately presented it to Studebaker.
While president Sherwood Egbert liked the idea, the project was never greenlighted. And Studebaker disappeared altogether soon after.
prototype had a four-door layout and showcased a more down-to-earth design. But Stevens also designed it with identical front and rear doors, which made them interchangeable diagonally.
Also built by Sibona-Bassano, the Cruiser had the same fate as the Sceptre, being turned down due to lack of funds. Both cars remained with Stevens and were displayed in his museum for years.
The concepts are now on display at the Studebaker National Museum. Do you think the Sceptre would have saved Studebaker from going under?
Yes, Brooks Stevens managed to revive both the Hawk and the Lark with minor and inexpensive changes in the 1960s, but it wasn't enough for the ailing brand to stay afloat. That's when Studebaker's then-new president, Sherwood Egbert, called Raymond Loewy to design the Avanti.
A critically acclaimed car that became America's fastest in supercharged form, the Avanti prompted Stevens to fight back with a brand-new design. One that would be far more radical than the Avanti and, hopefully, help save Studebaker from going under.
He set his sights on a replacement for the Gran Turismo Hawk, the company's range-topping model, which he had redesigned for the 1962 model year. Aiming for a futuristic two-door that had nothing in common with any of the existing Studebaker nameplates, Stevens envisioned the Sceptre, a grand touring coupe aimed at the Ford Thunderbird.
Stevens gladly embraced the Space Age themes that influenced the auto industry at the time and went with full-length headlamps that stretched over the entire width of the fascia.
However, the lights were nowhere near as spectacular and intriguing as the electric-razor-like insert that adorned the upper front section.
With no room for a traditional emblem on the nose, Stevens placed an oversized version on the center of the hood. The emblem itself was a brand-new design, featuring a three-sided "polo mallet". The badge also found its way on the wheel covers and the steering wheel.
Dodge Charger debuted with a similar layout about three years later.
The Sceptre's interior was more in line with the premium American cars of the era, but Stevens kept things flamboyant with gauges covered in transparent bubbles (yet another Space-Age cue) and a slide-rule speedometer placed high above the dash. He also included a large glovebox that slid back toward the front passenger.
Built by Sibona-Bassano in Turin, Italy, the Sceptre cost Stevens about $16,000, which converts to almost $156,000 in 2022. He took delivery of the concept in April 1963 and immediately presented it to Studebaker.
While president Sherwood Egbert liked the idea, the project was never greenlighted. And Studebaker disappeared altogether soon after.
prototype had a four-door layout and showcased a more down-to-earth design. But Stevens also designed it with identical front and rear doors, which made them interchangeable diagonally.
Also built by Sibona-Bassano, the Cruiser had the same fate as the Sceptre, being turned down due to lack of funds. Both cars remained with Stevens and were displayed in his museum for years.
The concepts are now on display at the Studebaker National Museum. Do you think the Sceptre would have saved Studebaker from going under?