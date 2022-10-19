1922 Ford Model T "Doctor's Coupe" Is 100 Years Old, Still Runs Like a Champ

While it was invented in 1886 when Carl Benz patented his Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the automobile didn't become popular and affordable until the late 1900s. That's when Ford introduced the Model T.
Produced for almost two decades, the Model T is credited with many firsts in the automotive industry. It was the first vehicle mass-produced on a moving assembly line, as well as the world's first affordable car. It was also the first global automobile, having been assembled in more than 10 countries spread over four continents.
And needless to say, it was highly successful. Ford built about 16.5 million units in 19 years, a record that stood until 1972. Come 2022 and the Model T is still among the 10 best-selling automobiles of all time.
This massive number prevents it from being a rare and highly desirable classic, but "Tin Lizzie" enjoys a cult following in the United States. But even though Ford built millions of Model Ts, only a small percentage of them are still road-worthy today. It's estimated that around 60,000 are still alive and kicking in 2022, but enthusiasts keep restoring barn-found examples. The Model T you're about to see below is one of those cars.
We don't get a lot of background on this oldtimer, but we do know it's a 1922 version. It's been in the same family for many decades and based on the way it looks, it was restored at some point. Yes, it's painted black like most Model Ts out there, but it showcases straight body panels and the finish still holds a shine.
This particular model is a coupe, which was one of 12 body styles offered back in the day. This version is also known as the "Doctor's Coupe" but the name was never used by Ford. Where does it come from, then? Well, these coupes were very popular with doctors because the enclosed cabin provided protection in all weather, while the trunk was large enough for extra medical equipment. Yeah, both are basic convenience features nowadays, but most cars didn't provide a fixed roof in the 1920s.
Records show that Ford built a little more than 1.7 million coupes from 1908 to 1927. But given that less than 1% of all Model Ts are still road-worthy today, it's safe to say that only a few thousand coupes are still running and driving. Luckily, this 1922 two-door is a well-maintained classic. And it runs and drives surprisingly smooth for an automobile that's a whopping 100 years old as of 2022.
And you can see it do just that in the video below. Right after it's being unloaded from a trailer. It's quite wonderful, isn't it?
