Restored 1948 Indian Chief Clad in Prairie Green Dials Antique Cruiser Thrills to Eleven

24 Oct 2022, 23:44 UTC ·
A classic Chief in mint condition is always a charming sight to behold, so don’t forget to breathe as you browse through the photo gallery below.
After spending 25 years with the second owner, this 1948 Indian Chief made its way to a new home at the dawn of the millennium. Since then, it went on to experience a thorough refurbishment carried out over the course of two years, receiving youthful lighting components, a replacement saddle wrapped in cognac leather, and a chromed engine guard.

Furthermore, the vintage cruiser saw its bodywork refinished in a stunning layer of Prairie Green paint, while the frame was repaired and powder-coated black by California’s Indian Engineering. Moving down to the unsprung sector, we find fresh spokes and overhauled wheel hubs, as well as a rebuilt front drum brake sporting new springs, rods, and shoes.

The Chief’s girder forks have also been treated to a much-needed restoration, as were its speedo and steering damper. Following the addition of impeccable oil and fuel filler caps, the original front brake lever and horn were both discarded to make way for brand-new alternatives. Electrical upgrades come in the forms of a modern generator, battery, and wiring harness.

Indian’s two-wheeled artifact inhales via a replacement air filter and carb, while the exhaust gases are spat out through pristine stainless-steel pipework. As far as the motorcycle’s general specs are concerned, its power comes from a side-valve 74-cubic-inch (1,213cc) V-twin with 38 hp on tap. A hand-shifted three-speed gearbox delivers this force to the rear hoop, resulting in speeds of up to 85 mph (137 kph).

As you’re reading these very words, the ‘48 MY Chief we’ve just inspected is getting ready to meet its next owner on Bring a Trailer. The mods highlighted in our previous paragraphs were worth nearly six grand, and you’d need to spend nearly $20k in order to outdo the current bid. Anyhow, the online auction is set to finalize on Thursday, October 27.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

