Reconditioned 1970 Honda CB750 Is Dripping With Antique Beauty, Looks Fit for a Museum

Take this splendid UJM to a bike night, and you’ll almost certainly be the center of attention.
After a full restoration performed about a year ago, this 1970 Honda CB750 is almost as good as new on both a cosmetic and mechanical level. The exact details concerning the overhaul aren’t one hundred percent clear, but what we can tell you is that its brightwork, dials, and OEM exhaust system have all been refurbished, as were the carbs and brake master cylinders.
Since the CB750’s factory saddle looked like it had seen better days, the owner had it replaced with a much fresher substitute devoid of any imperfections. The wheels were rebuilt using new spokes, and their rims are now cloaked in modern Gold Seal K70 rubber from Dunlop. Additionally, a comprehensive makeover was applied to the front and rear brakes, as well.
In and around the cockpit area, you will spot new grips, levers, and control cables, along with a youthful pair of replacement gauge housings. As for its general specifications, this legendary UJM is brought to life by an air-cooled 736cc four-banger with two valves per cylinder, 9:1 compression, and quad Keihin carburetors measuring 28 mm (1.1 inches) in diameter.
When the crank spins at 8,000 rpm, the SOHC mill is good for up to 67 horses, while a maximum torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) will be achieved at around 7,000 spins. This force travels to the rear hoop by means of a five-speed transmission and a chain final drive, enabling Honda’s old-school icon to hit a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
As we’ve now covered the essentials, let’s get to the point and wrap this up. The restored ‘70 MY CB750 we’ve just examined is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and you may try your hand at snatching it until Thursday, October 27! At the moment, the highest bid is registered at just over $6k, but that won’t be enough to satisfy the reserve price demanded by the seller.
