autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show
Car video reviews:
 

Restored 1946 Harley-Davidson WL Brings Classic Milwaukee Flair From the Post-War Days

Home > News > Classics
22 Oct 2022, 13:43 UTC ·
Even those who aren’t such huge fans of The Motor Company will absolutely dig this vintage stunner.
1946 Harley-Davidson WL 22 photos
1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL1946 Harley-Davidson WL
Offering complete restoration services and an extensive catalog of replacement parts, Florida-based David Sarafan Inc. is who you should be calling when your classic hog needs some TLC. A few months back, the shop took delivery of this 1946 Harley-Davidson WL and had it refurbished from head to toe.

As part of the overhaul process, the motorcycle’s bodywork and frame received a fresh layer of gloss-black paint, while its original saddle was swapped with a much sprightlier leather unit. In addition, both 16-inch hoops have been revamped during the makeover, as were the springer forks and drum brakes.

Glance up at the cockpit area, and you’ll be greeted by youthful controls, modern cables, and rebuilt instrumentation. The WL saw its electrical system fitted with an all-new wiring harness and a premium battery, but the most significant mechanical upgrades are located in the powertrain sector. Let’s take a closer look at what they consist of.

For starters, the bike’s 45-cubic-inch (737cc) flathead V-twin got bored out to accommodate a pair of oversized pistons. It inhales through a reconditioned Linkert carburetor topped with a chromed air filter cover, and the exhaust gases are routed through replacement two-into-one headers that end in a single fishtail muffler.

The chains acting as the WL’s primary and final drives have also been deleted in favor of fresher hardware, while the clutch pack and flywheel were treated to a thorough refresh. Last but not least, a revitalized three-speed gearbox ensures a smooth power delivery to the rear wheel.

This superb ‘46 MY Harley WL is now searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until Tuesday, October 25! Even though the leading bid can be surpassed with just over $8k for now, that sum isn’t very likely to meet the reserve price set by the seller.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Harley-Davidson WL Flathead classic restored collectible antique auction
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories