Restored 1946 Harley-Davidson WL Brings Classic Milwaukee Flair From the Post-War Days

Even those who aren’t such huge fans of The Motor Company will absolutely dig this vintage stunner.
Offering complete restoration services and an extensive catalog of replacement parts, Florida-based David Sarafan Inc. is who you should be calling when your classic hog needs some TLC. A few months back, the shop took delivery of this 1946 Harley-Davidson WL and had it refurbished from head to toe.
As part of the overhaul process, the motorcycle’s bodywork and frame received a fresh layer of gloss-black paint, while its original saddle was swapped with a much sprightlier leather unit. In addition, both 16-inch hoops have been revamped during the makeover, as were the springer forks and drum brakes.
Glance up at the cockpit area, and you’ll be greeted by youthful controls, modern cables, and rebuilt instrumentation. The WL saw its electrical system fitted with an all-new wiring harness and a premium battery, but the most significant mechanical upgrades are located in the powertrain sector. Let’s take a closer look at what they consist of.
For starters, the bike’s 45-cubic-inch (737cc) flathead V-twin got bored out to accommodate a pair of oversized pistons. It inhales through a reconditioned Linkert carburetor topped with a chromed air filter cover, and the exhaust gases are routed through replacement two-into-one headers that end in a single fishtail muffler.
The chains acting as the WL’s primary and final drives have also been deleted in favor of fresher hardware, while the clutch pack and flywheel were treated to a thorough refresh. Last but not least, a revitalized three-speed gearbox ensures a smooth power delivery to the rear wheel.
This superb ‘46 MY Harley WL is now searching for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, where you’ll find it listed until Tuesday, October 25! Even though the leading bid can be surpassed with just over $8k for now, that sum isn’t very likely to meet the reserve price set by the seller.
