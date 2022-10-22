Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Wants You to Swipe Right, Spend Six Digits on It

A brand-new 2023 Ford F-150 will set you back at least $33,835, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. For the range-topping F-150 Raptor, you will have to fork out a minimum of $76,775, only the pictured one costs almost double.
Why, you ask? For the simple fact that it is more capable than ever. It’s been tuned by Hennessey, features a lot of modifications, including under the hood, and it will set you back $145,000.
Advertised on the Lone Star State tuner’s website here, it’s known as the VelociRaptor 600 and has intercooler upgrade, high-flow air induction system, and new software. As a result, the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 churns out 558 brake horsepower (566 ps / 416 kW) and 672 pound-feet (911 Nm) of torque. The stock F-150 Raptor has 450 hp (456 ps / 336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm) available via the right pedal.
The Off-Road Package is part of the novelties and brings new front and rear bumpers, LED light bar up front, and electric fold-out steps for improved ingress and egress. This bundle of upgrades also comprises the front suspension leveling kit and 3-inch (76-mm) overall lift over stock. The VelociRaptor 600 rides on 20-inch wheels, made by Hennessey, which were wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.
Professional installation of all aforementioned parts is included, next to chassis dyno calibration and testing for the power bits and road-testing for up to 500 miles (805 km). Hennessey says that their tuned Ford F-150 Raptor is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first, and to further differentiate it from the stock ones, it sports the typical badging all around and has a serial numbered plaque in the engine bay. So, would you make it yours? And if so, what should the asking price be in order for you to consider getting it over the OEM ones?
