BMW Group Is Setting Up New E-Component Production Lines at Plant Leipzig

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M2 Shooting Brake Feels Like the Digital Swiss Army Knife of Sporty Cars

2 BMW Recalls 330e Plug-In Hybrid Due to Obstructed Rearview Camera Image

3 BMW Doubles Down on EVs and Batteries With a Huge Investment in the U.S.

4 BMW Manufacturing Celebrates 6 Million BMWs and 30 Years

5 BMW Is Promoting Sustainability by Using Parts Made From Recycled Fishing Nets