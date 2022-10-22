BMW Group Is Setting Up New E-Component Production Lines at Plant Leipzig

BMW Group has announced that eight other e-component production lines will be added to the company's manufacturing base in Leipzig, Germany.
In addition to the two existing battery module lines, a further line and five cell coating lines will be created. Two new high-voltage assembly lines are also planned for 2023. The manufactured batteries will provide energy for models such as the Mini Countryman, which will also be built in Leipzig.
Plant Leipzig is vital for the Bavarian group – it is the birthplace of the BMW i3. From 2013 to this summer, more than 250,000 all-electric BMW i3 and 20,000 BMW i8 vehicles were manufactured there. Moreover, over 700 staff members are working in e-component production at the factory, and the number is expected to reach 1,000 by 2024. By 2024's end, BMW Group will have invested over €800 million ($780 million) in e-component production since 2020.
Markus Fallböhmer, the Head of Engine at E-Drive Production, said, "We are working consistently to advance the transformation to electromobility, and we continue to develop our e-drive production network to make it happen. From 2024, the entire process chain for high-voltage battery production will run not just at Dingolfing but at Leipzig as well."
First, external suppliers provide the battery cells produced to BMW Group specifications. Then, the automaker will ensure optimum insulation by coating the cells.
Afterwatds, the cells are assembled into larger units known as battery modules, a process already being done at Leipzig. All the e-components fit into an aluminum casing, and the number of modules depends on which vehicle they will be used on.
BMW Group is meeting the increasing need for e-drive components by manufacturing them in other locations besides Leipzig, such as Spartanburg, United States, and Shenyang, China. Moreover, high-voltage battery production has been localized at Plant Rayong in Thailand.
