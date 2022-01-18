Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Drag Race Concludes With Massive Gap

Although the Ram 1500 TRX has the upper hand in terms of horsepower and torque, the Ford F-150 Raptor is better off the beaten path due to the Blue Oval’s experience in this segment. Available with 35s or 37s from the factory, the V6-engined pickup boasts 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, and 24.9 degrees of departure angle.

35 photos