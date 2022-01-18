Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Drag Race Concludes With Massive Gap

Although the Ram 1500 TRX has the upper hand in terms of horsepower and torque, the Ford F-150 Raptor is better off the beaten path due to the Blue Oval’s experience in this segment. Available with 35s or 37s from the factory, the V6-engined pickup boasts 13.1 inches of running clearance, 33.1 degrees of approach angle, and 24.9 degrees of departure angle.
Only available in SuperCrew format with a 5.5-foot bed and 145-inch wheelbase, the Raptor disappoints in one specific aspect. Just like before, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost cranks out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque, figures that can be obviously improved by the aftermarket.
Hennessey Performance Engineering stands out as the premier aftermarket company specialized in all things Raptor, and the pickup we’re covering today is the VelociRaptor 600 with 600 horsepower on tap. The Lone Star State-based tuner also ramps up the peak torque to 622 pound-feet (843 Nm) at 4,000 revolutions per minute, and better still, the modified truck is backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of limited warranty.
HPE is targeting 4.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) and 12.9 seconds over the quarter mile at 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour), which is pretty darn impressive for such an off-road machine fitted with 35-inch rubber shoes mounted on 20-inch beadlock wheels.
Available for the princely sum of $85,950 excluding the off-road package that brings the MSRP to approximately $110,000 including the donor vehicle, the VelociRaptor 600 is tremendously quicker in a straight line than the stock F-150 Raptor. It also sounds nice for a V6 mill thanks to a high-flow air induction system, but still, eight cylinders would be welcomed.
Speaking of which, the Ford Motor Company will use the Predator to create the F-150 Raptor R. Given the tuning potential of the 5.2-liter powerplant, one can only wonder if Hennessey will push it beyond 1,000 horsepower.
