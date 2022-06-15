Video: Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Goes Dune Bashing In the Southern California Desert

More on this:

1 Bet You've Never Seen the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Do This Before, Have You?

2 The New Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Clearly Isn’t Your Average Off-Road Truck

3 2022 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Enters Production, Here's How Much the Kit Costs

4 Ford F-150 Raptor Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Dyno Run Doesn’t Disappoint

5 Ford F-150 Raptor Moves Into Ram 1500 TRX Territory With VelociRaptor 600 Pack