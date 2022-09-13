The New Ford F-150 Raptor Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 Costs $399,950

The F-150 Raptor is a supremely capable overlander, yet some peeps aren’t exactly impressed by the way it looks. Hennessey is much obliged to help with the aesthetics by extending the bed from 5.5 to 8.0 feet (1.67 to 2.4 meters). As if that wasn’t crazy enough for an off-road vehicle, the high-octane tuner has converted the Raptor into a 6x6er.
“VelociRaptor 6x6” is the official designation of this leviathan, which is gifted with 37-inch tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels. A 3.0-inch lift kit also needs to be mentioned, along with dual locking rear axles. Although the longer wheelbase isn’t exactly helpful in certain scenarios, 50 percent more tractive grip ensures the six-wheeled behemoth’s dominance over dunes.
“Everything is bigger and faster in Texas,” declared company founder John Hennessey, “and our VelociRaptor 6x6 takes this concept to the extreme! Building on the capability, power, and presence of our VelociRaptor pickup truck, our latest six-wheel-drive offering will delight customers across the U.S. and around the world with its power and go-anywhere abilities.”
Including the donor vehicle, which is currently listed by the Ford Motor Company from $70,555 excluding destination charge, Hennessey’s latest brute will set you back a simply ridiculous $399,950. Standard features also include uprated suspension componentry, different bumpers fore and aft, a light bar in the front bumper, and an enhanced 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.
The suck-squeeze-bang-blow upgrades include a high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, a remapped engine control unit, and a freer-breathing air induction system. Every single build is covered by a three-year warranty or for 36,000 miles (60,000 kilometers), whichever comes first. Every unit is equipped with a stainless-steel exhaust system and two serialized plaques: one for the interior, and the other for the EcoBoost V6’s engine bay.
The 558-hp Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 is available to order through authorized Ford retailers or directly from the Texas-based company.
