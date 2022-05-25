2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Touched by Hennessey, Drag Races Stock Model for Comparison

Truth be told, nobody needs more power in a Ford F-150 Raptor, as there is enough boost to give occupants an adrenalin rush, both on and off the road. However, Hennessey does appeal to those who simply want their sporty truck to be even quicker in a straight line.
In this case, the offering is called the VelociRaptor 600 and includes several modifications under the hood, such as the air-to-air intercooler, piping upgrade, high-flow air induction system, and a new ECU software. All the necessary gaskets and fluids are included, and Hennessey will take care of the installation, road and dyno testing, and will give you a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for extra peace of mind.
Besides the power boost, which lifts the output and torque numbers to 558 hp at 5,100 rpm, and 672 lb-ft (911 Nm) at 3,500 rpm, the Texas tuner has the ‘Off Road Stage 1’ bundle on its shelves too. This one will give your Ford F-150 Raptor the typical VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers, an LED light bar, electric side steps for improved ingress and egress, front suspension leveling kit, a 3-inch (76-mm) overall lift, and 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires. The full installation is included here as well.
Now, having 558-horsepower available via the loud pedal in a modern-day vehicle is not exactly something to write home about. Factor in the small shed weight of the F-150 Raptor, and the fact that it is pretty much shaped like a brick, and it kind of starts making sense why Hennessey hasn’t provided the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time, top speed, and how quick it can deal with the quarter-mile.
However, their 2022 VelociRaptor 600 shouldn’t be underestimated, as it is quick. In fact, it is much faster than the standard offering, and Hennessey has proved it by pinning the two against each other at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds. Thus, without further ado, this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and hit the play button.
