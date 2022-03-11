Bet You've Never Seen the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Do This Before, Have You?

Having unleashed the Ram 1500 TRX, which they have dubbed the Mammoth 1000 subsequent to tuning it, in different environments last week, it was time for the VelociRaptor 600 to be subjected to a similar treatment, albeit in the white stuff only.
Based on the Ford F-150 Raptor, this brute of a truck was set loose in Colorado’s snowy mountains, proving that it’s capable of sticking out the back end, and that it’s not afraid of the cold.
Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 600 upgrade comprises two different kits. The first one focuses on the performance aspect by bringing stuff such as the new intercooler, complete with piping upgrade, high-flow air induction, ECU remap, and several other gizmos.
With everything up and running, the Lone Star State tuner claims that the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 can produce 558 hp at 5,100 rpm and 672 lb-ft (911 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm. The extra 108 hp and 162 lb-ft (220 Nm) over the stock model helps it deal with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.2 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed.
The second bundle available at Hennessey for the F-150 Raptor enhances its off-road credentials, contributing to the more aggressive design at the same time. It includes new bumpers at both ends, an LED light bar at the front, a lift kit, 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch chunky tires, and specific decals that further emphasize its new nature.
Professional installation, chassis dyno calibration and testing, and road testing for up to 400 miles (644 km) are other aspects that the company will cover on each build that is otherwise accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for the aftermarket parts. As for the money, interested parties will have to reach out to Hennessey directly, as each project has the potential of being unique.
