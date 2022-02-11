The New Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Clearly Isn’t Your Average Off-Road Truck

Would-be Raptor R customers are waiting patiently for the supercharged V8-engined truck to launch this year. But in the meantime, Raptor customers who aren’t pleased by the force-fed V6 in their pickups can always give Texas-based Hennessey a call for a big performance bump.
Dubbed “the ultimate upgrade for the 2022 Ford Raptor,” the VelociRaptor 600 is rocking 600 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 622 pound-feet (843 Nm) of torque at 4,000 spinnies. Hennessey quotes 4.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 12.9 seconds at 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour) for the quarter-mile charge.
How did the power-obsessed tuner squeeze out such performance? It all starts with a more aggressive map of the engine control unit, a modification that automatically voids the Ford Motor Company’s warranty. Be that as it may, the VelociRaptor is backed up by Hennessey’s three-year warranty.
Next up, the air induction system is upgraded to a high-flow design. A front-mounted intercooler of the air-to-air variety also needs to be highlighted, along with up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) of testing before delivery. The VelociRaptor is all the more special due to its limited numbers. Hennessey reminds you of this rarity with two serialized plaques: one for the interior and the other located in the engine bay where the EcoBoost V6 slumbers.
Priced at 85,950 including the F-150 Raptor, the VelociRaptor can be further improved with off-road goodies. More specifically, upgrades include beefy front and rear bumpers, an LED light bar in the front bumper, 20-inch wheels combined with 35-inch rubber, as well as a front suspension leveling kit for an overall lift of 3.0 inches (7.6 centimeters).
Including the off-road package, the badass-looking truck will set you back a whopping $110,000. By comparison, a brand-new Raptor for the 2022 model year currently retails at $65,375 excluding destination and extras.
