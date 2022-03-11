New World Rally Championship Director Confirmed by FIA

After the departure of ex-WRC boss Yves Matton, the guy chosen to fill up his shoes is Andrew Wheatley.
The people implicated in the WRC (World Rally Championship) support Andrew because they believe he will be the perfect director due to his experience with rallies and knowledge about rally cars.
He used to be a director in the lower tiers of rally categories, but I believe that was an advantage. He understands the roots of the competition much better, and besides, he got some excellent results.
For example, Wheatley had a significant influence in the first years of Junior WRC, and he created a variety of single-make championships. In addition, he is known for being very passionate about everything connected with rallying. An excellent example of hard work paying off, because he put his imagination and intelligence at work for almost twenty years, and now he is the boss of WRC.
Wheatley has a big test because, in the short-term, the premiere rally class has nailed its colors to a hybrid mast, but Andrew needs to be announcing the future beyond the end of 2024 as fast as he can. He is part of the previous regime, but new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has put his faith in Wheatley's imagination and ambition for a sport he's loved all of his life.
"We have ushered in a great deal of technological change in the past 12 months across the rally spectrum including the introduction of hybrid powertrains and fossil-free fuels at the highest levels," said Wheatley.
"The future of automotive technology is evolving so quickly we must ensure we keep pace with that change for the benefit of all of stakeholders, engage member clubs through a regional focus and help to develop the stars of tomorrow."
Andrew Wheatley is a new fresh face and I think this change will be very beneficial for the future of WRC. His first event will be Rally Croatia in April.
He used to be a director in the lower tiers of rally categories, but I believe that was an advantage. He understands the roots of the competition much better, and besides, he got some excellent results.
For example, Wheatley had a significant influence in the first years of Junior WRC, and he created a variety of single-make championships. In addition, he is known for being very passionate about everything connected with rallying. An excellent example of hard work paying off, because he put his imagination and intelligence at work for almost twenty years, and now he is the boss of WRC.
Wheatley has a big test because, in the short-term, the premiere rally class has nailed its colors to a hybrid mast, but Andrew needs to be announcing the future beyond the end of 2024 as fast as he can. He is part of the previous regime, but new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has put his faith in Wheatley's imagination and ambition for a sport he's loved all of his life.
"We have ushered in a great deal of technological change in the past 12 months across the rally spectrum including the introduction of hybrid powertrains and fossil-free fuels at the highest levels," said Wheatley.
"The future of automotive technology is evolving so quickly we must ensure we keep pace with that change for the benefit of all of stakeholders, engage member clubs through a regional focus and help to develop the stars of tomorrow."
Andrew Wheatley is a new fresh face and I think this change will be very beneficial for the future of WRC. His first event will be Rally Croatia in April.