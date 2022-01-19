2022 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Enters Production, Here's How Much the Kit Costs

Having demonstrated it against the stock Ford F-150 Raptor earlier this week in a drag race, which had a more-than-obvious winner, Hennessey has now kicked off the production of the 2022 VelociRaptor 600.
Based on the Ford F-150 Raptor, and limited to 250 copies, the tuned truck boosts its appeal with different modifications, and a healthy power jump, in return for $17,950, which is how much the Stage 1 bundle costs.
This includes the custom front and rear bumpers, LED light bar, 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch off-road tires, 3-inch lift, front suspension leveling kit, and professional installation.
Additional upgrades for the F-150 Raptor can also be found on the shelves of the Lone Star State tuner, such as the high-flow air induction system, intercooler upgrade, new engine management software, and a few other things, in return for $19,950. Big six-piston front brakes, signed by Brembo, are offered as an option. All work is covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
“The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022,” said founder and CEO John Hennessey. “The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels.”
As for the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, which works in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, it now produces 558 hp at 5,100 rpm and 672 lb-ft (911 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm. By comparison, the stock model has 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) to play with. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 4.2 seconds, and Hennessey claims that it can run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed.
This includes the custom front and rear bumpers, LED light bar, 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch off-road tires, 3-inch lift, front suspension leveling kit, and professional installation.
Additional upgrades for the F-150 Raptor can also be found on the shelves of the Lone Star State tuner, such as the high-flow air induction system, intercooler upgrade, new engine management software, and a few other things, in return for $19,950. Big six-piston front brakes, signed by Brembo, are offered as an option. All work is covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
“The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022,” said founder and CEO John Hennessey. “The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels.”
As for the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, which works in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, it now produces 558 hp at 5,100 rpm and 672 lb-ft (911 Nm) of torque at 3,500 rpm. By comparison, the stock model has 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) to play with. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 4.2 seconds, and Hennessey claims that it can run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed.