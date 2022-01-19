Ford F-150 Raptor Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Dyno Run Doesn’t Disappoint

Just like the previous generation, the current F-150 Raptor is hiding a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine under the hood. But in stark contrast to its predecessor, the outgoing off-roader sounds noticeably better as well.
The reason for this upgrade comes in the guise of an equal-length exhaust with 3.0-inch piping, an X-pipe setup, a unique trombone loop, a true pass-through muffler design, as well as active valves that adjust the sound level.
If you take your dune-bashing pickup to Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Sealy-based tuner is much obliged to further improve the aural qualities of the F-150 Raptor with a high-flow air induction system.
But HPE won’t stop there. The no-nonsense truck in the featured video is a VelociRaptor 600, which translates to a high-capacity intercooler system with a blow-off valve and upgraded engine management as well. All told, Hennessey promises a 33-percent increase to 600 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 622 pound-feet (843 Nm) of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute.
Pictured with a 3.0-inch lift kit, 20-inch wheels mounted with off-road tires, and Hennessey-specific bumpers, the VelociRaptor 600 in the video below costs in the ballpark of $110,000 including the donor vehicle. As a brief refresher, the F-150 Raptor kicks off at $64,145 excluding optional extras.
In bone-stock attire, the overlanding pickup is much obliged to lay down 361 horsepower and 459 pound-feet (622 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels. But with the VR600 package installed, those numbers improve to 414 horsepower and just under 505 pound-feet (685 Nm) on the tuner’s dyno.
Despite its go-anywhere upgrades, the VelociRaptor 600 targets 4.2 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and a quarter-mile sprint of 12.9 seconds. Not bad for such a heavy son of a gun, more so if you remember that all of the work is covered by a limited warranty spanning three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers), whichever comes first.
