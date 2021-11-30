Hennessey's Deep Space Hyper-GT Is a $3 Million Six-Wheeled Electrified Monster

Project Deep Space will be the next major product in the Hennessey Performance family. It features six wheels, six electric motors, and the highest price tag of any EV ever. After seeing it, we have to say, the name is fitting.
Today, Hennessey announced that it has a ten-year product plan that includes at least three all-new vehicles. The first in the pipeline is truly incredible. Yes, it has six wheels and motors but it's also $3 million.
That's not all though. It features a totally unique "diamond" seating pattern. That includes a central driving position and what almost equates to three rows. The goal there was ultimate luxury.
The "zero-gravity" rear seat can lie completely flat offering what Hennessey says will bring "private jet luxury to the hyper-GT segment." That means that inside, it will feel just as luxurious and comfortable, according to the brand.
They say that the rearmost seating position will feel like being in the world's first VVIP or "Very VERY Important Person" automotive seat.
Oh, and it should be pretty fast. In fact, those extra wheels are very specific to help it be the fastest four-door from 0-200 mph. The brand says that adding 50% more traction is the key to that goal.
Of course, right now the fastest four-door is the Tesla Model S Plaid but it does start to lose steam north of around 160 mph. This new beast sounds like a completely different animal.
John Hennessey laid out the team's vision: "Hennessey has spent more than 30 years building some of the fastest and most exciting vehicles in the world... This mantra will continue for our next 30 years by introducing the world’s first fully electrified, six-wheel-drive hyper-GT. We believe that ‘Deep Space’, with six electric motors combined with six driven wheels, could be the world’s quickest accelerating four-seater from zero to 200 mph!"
Hennessey says that the goal is for each wheel to feature around 400 horsepower. Add that up and we end up with a 2,400-horsepower result. That's more than the Rimac Nevera and, as mentioned, has 50% more grip.
Nathan Malinick, the Director of Design at Hennessey said this... “In Project Deep Space, we’ve merged the essence of early-twentieth century grand tourers with an otherworldly hyper GT form that leaves no doubt about its capability and intent... integrating many industry firsts, our next all-new model turns the EV ‘hypercar’ concept on its head while exhibiting our ‘art of reduction’ design philosophy.
By combining Hennessey’s passion for performance with the pinnacle of automotive luxury, we will offer our customers the best of both worlds with a central driving position, ample space for passengers, room for luggage, and best in class performance. The result of our advanced development program will be a car like no other.”
The brand says they'll only build 105 units and production will start in 2026. If this is just the beginning of this new product plan then we are almost foaming at the mouth to see what's next.
