4 Dodge Unveils New HEMI Orange and SRT Black Styling Packs for Charger and Challenger

2 One-Owner 1972 Dodge Charger SE Is a Lesson of How to Keep Original Muscle Cars Original

More on this:

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Hennessey HPE1000 Dyno Testing Is Aural Nirvana

When Dodge restyled the Charger for the 2015 model year, they also gifted the four-door sedan with a 6.2-liter HEMI rocking an IHI supercharger for a grand total of 707 horsepower. The Hellcat was then upgraded to Redeye spec for the 2021 model year, upping the output to 797 force-fed ponies. 42 photos



Redeye customers who really need extra go-faster credentials have many aftermarket solutions to choose from.



On the dyno, this black-painted HPE1000 lays down a whopping 812 horsepower and 724 pound-feet (982 Nm) at the wheels, representing a healthy gain over the baseline figures of 694 hp and 655 lb-ft (888 Nm).



Ridiculously badass in every single way, the Hennessey-tuned Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is flaunting an upgraded supercharger pulley, blower, stainless long-tube headers, high-flow fuel injectors, less restrictive catalytic converters, high-flow induction, and a crankcase ventilation system. Each HPE1000 build comes with a two-year warranty and a serial-numbered plaque for the engine compartment to bring the point home.



In perfect conditions and with the right choice of rubber, the devilish land missile can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The quarter-mile is over in 9.9 seconds at 141 miles per hour (226.9 kilometers per hour), which is tremendous for this kind of vehicle. Be that as it may, remember that the



That’s not enough according to some people, which is a little preposterous if you glance over the 305-mm width of the rear tires and the torque produced by that huge engine. But nevertheless, enough is never enough.Redeye customers who really need extra go-faster credentials have many aftermarket solutions to choose from. Hennessey Performance Engineering , for example, can improve the Hellcat Redeye to a glorious 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque at 4,200 revolutions per minute. For the sake of reference, the quad-turbo W16 leviathan in the Bugatti Veyron was originally rated at 987 hp and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm).On the dyno, this black-painted HPE1000 lays down a whopping 812 horsepower and 724 pound-feet (982 Nm) at the wheels, representing a healthy gain over the baseline figures of 694 hp and 655 lb-ft (888 Nm).Ridiculously badass in every single way, the Hennessey-tuned Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is flaunting an upgraded supercharger pulley, blower, stainless long-tube headers, high-flow fuel injectors, less restrictive catalytic converters, high-flow induction, and a crankcase ventilation system. Each HPE1000 build comes with a two-year warranty and a serial-numbered plaque for the engine compartment to bring the point home.In perfect conditions and with the right choice of rubber, the devilish land missile can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The quarter-mile is over in 9.9 seconds at 141 miles per hour (226.9 kilometers per hour), which is tremendous for this kind of vehicle. Be that as it may, remember that the Tesla Model S Plaid can do much better.

Editor's note: Stock Redeye pictured in the gallery. Stock Redeye pictured in the gallery.