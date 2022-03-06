1,012-HP Ram TRX Plays With Dirt and Snow, Hennessey Puts Mammoth to Good Use

Just like any self-respecting OEM, some aftermarket companies thoroughly test their products and offer full warranty guarantees for the upgrades. But there is one that also likes to have fun when doing so.
When you are Sealy, Texas-based Hennessey Performance Engineering, people expect high-performance vehicles to be tested in various conditions. Like a test track, and even desert trails when it comes to SUVs or trucks. But how about deep snow? Well, that is a bit out of the ordinary.
Alas, when the product you exhibit will make even the “not your average off-road truck” Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 humbly bow down, it is only logical to make sure everything is perfect. After all, the legendary tuning and small-series automaker thinks that “wherever you go” – be it a scorching desert or tall, snowy mountains – you should always go accompanied by 1,012 horsepower.
And eventually – if you want to stand out in any crowd – by a very yellow Ram 1500 TRX of the Mammoth 1000 variety. Remember, there is an entire Mammoth (900 or 1000, SUV, and 6x6) family out there. This one is not the outcast of the household, though. Not when it comes complete with a massaged 6.2-liter supercharged V8 now boasting 1,012 hp that enables “hypertruck” levels of performance.
Such as a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of just 3.2 seconds or an elapsed quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds. Better hurry, though, as only 200 examples will be modified. And there are less than 100 of them still available. By the way, as this video clearly shows, the Mammoth TRX is not only a high-performance monster.
It is also an off-road-oriented rig, also packing a Stage 2 off-road enhancement setup. One comprised of “custom bumpers, LED lights, a front leveling kit, 37-inch off-road tires, and upgraded electronic fold-out steps,” among others. Everything is of the turnkey variety, of course. And bundled with a two-year/24k-mile (38,624 km) warranty.
Alas, when the product you exhibit will make even the “not your average off-road truck” Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 humbly bow down, it is only logical to make sure everything is perfect. After all, the legendary tuning and small-series automaker thinks that “wherever you go” – be it a scorching desert or tall, snowy mountains – you should always go accompanied by 1,012 horsepower.
And eventually – if you want to stand out in any crowd – by a very yellow Ram 1500 TRX of the Mammoth 1000 variety. Remember, there is an entire Mammoth (900 or 1000, SUV, and 6x6) family out there. This one is not the outcast of the household, though. Not when it comes complete with a massaged 6.2-liter supercharged V8 now boasting 1,012 hp that enables “hypertruck” levels of performance.
Such as a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of just 3.2 seconds or an elapsed quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds. Better hurry, though, as only 200 examples will be modified. And there are less than 100 of them still available. By the way, as this video clearly shows, the Mammoth TRX is not only a high-performance monster.
It is also an off-road-oriented rig, also packing a Stage 2 off-road enhancement setup. One comprised of “custom bumpers, LED lights, a front leveling kit, 37-inch off-road tires, and upgraded electronic fold-out steps,” among others. Everything is of the turnkey variety, of course. And bundled with a two-year/24k-mile (38,624 km) warranty.