Rivian R1T Drag Races Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, Winner Takes It All

Unveiled in November 2018, the Rivian R1T started production in September 2021 for the 2022 model year. Priced from $67,500 before options and potential savings, the all-electric pickup truck is topped by the quad-motor Launch Edition which packs a simply insane 835 hp.
Torque isn’t shabby either at 908 pound-feet (1,231 Nm), but on the other hand, the curb weight is estimated at 7,173 pounds (3,254 kilograms).
Dimensionally a tweener that slots between the mid- and full-size truck segments, the R1T also happens to be rather quick. Jason Cammisa and his crew at Hagerty squeezed out 3 seconds flat to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 11.6 seconds at 111 mph (177 kph) over the quarter mile, obliterating the most powerful half-ton pickups from Ford and Ram.
Priced at $91,725 in this configuration, the supercharged HEMI V8-engined TRX in the clip below is much obliged to crank out 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). Tipping the scales at 6,866 pounds (3,114 kilograms), this leviathan takes 3.7 seconds to reach 60 and 12.2 seconds to cross the quarter-mile finish line at a very respectable 110 mph (177 kph).
The F-150 Raptor, however, came third in 5.4 and 14.2 seconds, respectively. Even though it’s the lightest of the lot at 5,947 pounds (2,698 kilograms), one cannot escape the fact that we’re dealing with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 mill with the same ratings as the previous generation.
Worse still for the Blue Oval’s off-road truck, even a 30-year-old GMC Syclone is quicker over the quarter mile: 13.3 seconds at 97 miles per hour (156 kph) versus 14.2 seconds at 94 miles per hour (151 kph). Adding insult to injury, an R1T towing a Syclone is quicker still than an empty Raptor.
Fret not, however, because Ford is gunning for the TRX with the soon-to-be-revealed Raptor R. The newcomer is believed to pack the same 5.2-liter blown V8 motor as the Shelby GT500, which is dubbed Predator.
Dimensionally a tweener that slots between the mid- and full-size truck segments, the R1T also happens to be rather quick. Jason Cammisa and his crew at Hagerty squeezed out 3 seconds flat to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and 11.6 seconds at 111 mph (177 kph) over the quarter mile, obliterating the most powerful half-ton pickups from Ford and Ram.
Priced at $91,725 in this configuration, the supercharged HEMI V8-engined TRX in the clip below is much obliged to crank out 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm). Tipping the scales at 6,866 pounds (3,114 kilograms), this leviathan takes 3.7 seconds to reach 60 and 12.2 seconds to cross the quarter-mile finish line at a very respectable 110 mph (177 kph).
The F-150 Raptor, however, came third in 5.4 and 14.2 seconds, respectively. Even though it’s the lightest of the lot at 5,947 pounds (2,698 kilograms), one cannot escape the fact that we’re dealing with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 mill with the same ratings as the previous generation.
Worse still for the Blue Oval’s off-road truck, even a 30-year-old GMC Syclone is quicker over the quarter mile: 13.3 seconds at 97 miles per hour (156 kph) versus 14.2 seconds at 94 miles per hour (151 kph). Adding insult to injury, an R1T towing a Syclone is quicker still than an empty Raptor.
Fret not, however, because Ford is gunning for the TRX with the soon-to-be-revealed Raptor R. The newcomer is believed to pack the same 5.2-liter blown V8 motor as the Shelby GT500, which is dubbed Predator.