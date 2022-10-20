Harley-Davidson Python – Is It a Programming Language, or a Snake?

Whenever the word snake pops up in a conversation, cold silver is not exactly the color that first comes to mind. When talking about a particular snake, the python, for instance, silver is actually the last color one imagines, as these creatures usually come in various combinations of pale tan, yellow-brown, gray, red, white or yellow.
So, when we stumbled upon a custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod titled Python we were once again baffled at how erratic the choice of names for various projects is at times with some of these guys. I mean, is this Harley a tribute to the Python programming language, or the snake?
The shop itself, Spain-based FiberBull, says the name was chosen because of the way the rear of the motorcycle was shaped. And that, granted, when looked at from some angles, does resemble the head of a snake.
There’s a major disconnect however between that and the tons of metallic gray paint used almost everywhere, from most body parts (some of them modified in fiberglass) to the engine itself and solid wheels the thing was propped on.
Designed to be either a single or a two-seater (gallery shows the single version), the motorcycle does come with a fair share of modified hardware to top the cold look. Starting up front and moving toward the back, we get things like a Rizoma handlebar, an air filter cover, chrome exhaust tips, and a 240 mm wide rear tire. All of this is topped off by a black seat, and LED turn signals and brake lights as the only touches of color on the build.
The Harley-Davidson Python is an older FiberBull build, and its current whereabouts are unknown. The shop does hint though it can do it again if some other customer wants it, but makes no mention of cost.
