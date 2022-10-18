Harley-Davidson Nero Is Invisible in the Dark, You’ll Definitely Hear It Coming

With the exception of the halo headlight, the two mirrors and some shiny bits on the braking hardware and front fork, there’s not much on this custom motorcycle that could shine or reflect light. And that effectively makes it invisible in the dark, if somehow parked in a dark alley somewhere for whatever reason.
Black is a color often chosen for custom Harley-Davidsons, and the hue often fits the builds like a glove. This time, the base motorcycle is a 2013 V-Rod, modified by a specialized garage based in Las Vegas, and going by the name Devin Diego Designs (DD).
Nicknamed by its maker Nero, which is, among other things, the Italian word for black, the two-wheeler is a true elegant looker. The base V-Rod received, aside from the matte black paint and the blackout package that wraps around virtually everything, the usual complement of modifications to make it stand out in the crowd, provided said crowd bathes in some powerful light.
First, we get an air suspension kit to keep the ride upright and proud, and a rather thin, 250 mm wheel at the rear wrapped, just like the front one, in Avon tires, and both hiding under custom fenders. Then comes the single modification made to the stock engine, which is the fitting of a Vance & Hines 2-in-1 exhaust system that probably voids the thing’s invisibility in the dark once fired up.
Visually, the bike’s stock body got bulked up by means of a fuel tank cover, in-house-made drag bar, risers, and seat, and Kellerman taillights for the optimum effect.
The Harley-Davidson Nero is still listed on DD’s website, meaning that, even if this particular one is not for sale, a similar package can be fitted on another ride as well. Sadly, we don’t know how much such a conversion could cost.
