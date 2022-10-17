Harley-Davidson Stratos Is a $42K Blue Wonder on Wheels, We've Seen Its Kind Before

Over in Europe, a stock Harley-Davidson Breakout is selling new for about 26,500 euros (roughly $26,000). Not too much for many, but way too little for those looking for a customized version of one meant to turn heads and be remembered.
The Swiss from Bundnerbike are a crew who have dedicated their life to transforming Harleys and giving them new looks and new price stickers. It’s one of their Breakout-based builds we’re here to take a brief look at today, nicknamed Stratos, and priced nearly twice the value of an unmodified one.
Stratos is a name we’ve come across twice before in the Bundnerbike portfolio, and both times we were dealing with Breakout conversions, both wrapped in blue.
This third Stratos, the oldest of the bunch, which you can admire in the gallery above, is also blue and described by its makers as “long, slim, muscular, athletic - in short, a dream come true.”
It features the usual changes, including a tank modification that seems to extend the part into the rear panel, on top of which sits a suede saddle. Wrapped in a color called Cobald Pearl, the bike presents up front a custom fork and a digital display mounted on the handlebar clamp, while the rear stands out with the help of a wide wheel and the license plate holder relocated to one side.
The 2020 model year motorcycle retains the stock 114 engine, only it now breathes through a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system. While on the move, its ability to provide a comfortable ride for the one on top is enhanced with the use of an air suspension system.
As said, the bike, whose current whereabouts are unknown, was at the time of its introduction priced at almost double the value of a stock Breakout, more precisely 42,900 euros (about 42,000 in American dollars).
And, even if this exact one is probably no longer available, the fact it’s still listed by Bundnerbike is a clear indication anyone with enough resources can have a Stratos like this made.
