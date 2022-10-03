Harley-Davidson Lonely Rider Was Made to Be Ridden by One, Admired by Many

“Alone on the street. Just you, your machine and the wind. If you're looking for that feeling, this lonely rider is for you.” This is the description that accompanies a simple yet effective custom Harley-Davidson titled by its makers the Lonely Rider.
Its makers would be a German crew that calls itself Bundnerbike, while pre-customization the two-wheeler was an unassuming Street Bob of an earlier generation. Now, with custom looks and some mechanical changes, we’re staring at a build made in the German’s usual elegant and effective style.
Also called Street Planner, the custom Street Bob keeps things simpler than we’re used to, going for a blackened look, only mildly upset by the whitewall tires mounted on the custom wire wheels of undisclosed size.
The handlebar was changed both physically and in terms of the attitude it now has on the bike, while the seat is an aftermarket piece that should contribute to the rider’s new stance while mounting the two-wheeler. New LED lights, aftermarket footrests, and the relocation of the license plate holder complete the visual upgrades made to the motorcycle.
When it left the factory floor, the Street Bob was a 107, and the original engine fitted inside the frame was kept, with very few modifications. The most obvious of them is the fitting of a new exhaust system, a piece of hardware supplied by a specialist called Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde.
The Harley-Davidson Lonely Rider is an older Bundnerbike project, but the Germans still list it on their website, meaning they could probably replicate the changes made to this one on other bikes as well.
To give you an idea of how much such a conversion could cost you, remember that the asking price for the Lonely Rider is 29,700 euros, which is about $29,000 at today’s exchange rates.
Also called Street Planner, the custom Street Bob keeps things simpler than we’re used to, going for a blackened look, only mildly upset by the whitewall tires mounted on the custom wire wheels of undisclosed size.
The handlebar was changed both physically and in terms of the attitude it now has on the bike, while the seat is an aftermarket piece that should contribute to the rider’s new stance while mounting the two-wheeler. New LED lights, aftermarket footrests, and the relocation of the license plate holder complete the visual upgrades made to the motorcycle.
When it left the factory floor, the Street Bob was a 107, and the original engine fitted inside the frame was kept, with very few modifications. The most obvious of them is the fitting of a new exhaust system, a piece of hardware supplied by a specialist called Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde.
The Harley-Davidson Lonely Rider is an older Bundnerbike project, but the Germans still list it on their website, meaning they could probably replicate the changes made to this one on other bikes as well.
To give you an idea of how much such a conversion could cost you, remember that the asking price for the Lonely Rider is 29,700 euros, which is about $29,000 at today’s exchange rates.