Harley-Davidson Silverado Is Not a Pickup Truck, Stands Proud as One

Whenever the word Silverado comes up in a conversation related to the automotive industry, the mind immediately pictures the Chevrolet pickup truck that has been with us for decades now. After seeing this thing here, though, Silverado might also spell, at least for some of you out there, a type of custom Harley-Davidson.
Silverado is the name chosen by German custom garage Thunderbike for one of their latest projects, a custom motorcycle that started life as a Heritage Softail. The stock machine, impressive even in that original form, was treated in the garage’s usual Chicano style (the kind of which we've seen before from this crew), resulting in “a really chic and high-quality lowrider.”
The achieve the highly impressive visual effect, Thunderbike modified both the front end, where it installed a triple clamp with larger rake, and the rear, where a swingarm conversion was performed. The modifications allowed for the installation of a large 23-inch wheel up front, and the lowering of the back.
Over both 5-spoke wheels the shop installed massive fenders, and each is backed by new braking hardware. In between the two wheels, Thunderbike gifted the Heritage with a custom fuel tank and leather seat that perfectly blend with the new style of the two-wheeler.
Riding on an air suspension system, the bike seems to sport no meaningful change to its original powertrain, although the visuals on it have changed to black. The exhaust is perhaps the most important alteration made in this department, now presenting itself in the form of long pipes with fishtail ends, and gifting the engine in the frame with a new sound.
When all was set and done, the entire motorcycle was painted in hues of gray and silver, which is, of course, what inspired its name.
As usual, Thunderbike does not say how much the Harley-Davidson Silverado cost to put together.
