Parts of an Iconic Airliner to be Auctioned Off This Month, Some Turned Into Works of Art

You don’t need to purchase an entire aircraft, in order to own a piece of aviation history. Airbus is taking 500 parts of its reputable A380 under the hammer, and one of them can be yours.
Earlier this year, Airbus announced that parts of an A380 MSN13 that entered service in 2008 will become available for auction. After a fruitful career that opened with the first A380 that took to the sky in April 2005, from the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, this aircraft family was replaced by the Airbus Superjumbo. Now, the manufacturer offers a rare opportunity to literally grab a piece of the venerable jet.
The Airbus Foundation will be the main beneficiary of the auction’s proceeds, but Airbus will also make a donation to the AIRitage association, which helps preserve the aerospace heritage.
After this particular A380 MSN13 has been carefully deconstructed, more than 500 items were recovered and will be available for auction, including seats, stairs, handrails, paddles, trolleys, lamps, and the cockpit rescue rope.
Although they could be considered works of art themselves by those are passionate about aerospace engineering, some of the components were actually turned into works of art by several artists selected by Airbus. Specializing in street art, these creators transformed various parts of the aircraft into colorful and meaningful symbols.
The A380 is considered one of the pioneers of eco-friendly airline operations, mainly due to its lower fuel consumption and reduced noise levels. Tarmac Aerosave, founded by Airbus together with Safran and Suez, was in charge of deconstructing the aircraft for this auction, which it completed last year.
This unique auction is set to take place on October 13, 14, and 15, both in Toulouse, France, and online. For those who would like to get their hands on an authentic airliner part, registration is open.
The Airbus Foundation will be the main beneficiary of the auction’s proceeds, but Airbus will also make a donation to the AIRitage association, which helps preserve the aerospace heritage.
After this particular A380 MSN13 has been carefully deconstructed, more than 500 items were recovered and will be available for auction, including seats, stairs, handrails, paddles, trolleys, lamps, and the cockpit rescue rope.
Although they could be considered works of art themselves by those are passionate about aerospace engineering, some of the components were actually turned into works of art by several artists selected by Airbus. Specializing in street art, these creators transformed various parts of the aircraft into colorful and meaningful symbols.
The A380 is considered one of the pioneers of eco-friendly airline operations, mainly due to its lower fuel consumption and reduced noise levels. Tarmac Aerosave, founded by Airbus together with Safran and Suez, was in charge of deconstructing the aircraft for this auction, which it completed last year.
This unique auction is set to take place on October 13, 14, and 15, both in Toulouse, France, and online. For those who would like to get their hands on an authentic airliner part, registration is open.