Harley-Davidson Baker Has Little to Do With Milwaukee, Born in Bel Paese

Believe it or not, Harley-Davidson has been around for 119 years. In the larger automotive industry, that’s not such a big deal, but for motorcycle makers, it’s quite an achievement. And it’s even more impressive given how this entire history has in some way or another been linked with the city of Milwaukee.
It’s from there that all of the legendary Harley two-wheelers have come from, at least in design, for more than a century, and it’s in that direction that even custom shops look when trying to get approval for the changes they make to stock American two-wheelers.
Milwaukee and Harley-Davidson are so powerful names that even builds that have little to do with them wear the name. That’s the case with this here Harley-Davidson Baker, a full-custom put together by Italian shop Ms Artrix.
Although at least visually the thing does look like a heavily modified Harley, it really isn’t. The frame is an MS Artrix product, sporting a single rear arm. The engine cradled inside is an S&S 124, which, granted, can be fitted inside carbureted Harley big twins made from 1984 to 1999, but that’s not what we have here.
The engine runs a 6-speed Baker transmission, which could be regarded as the more Harley-related bit on this thing, given how lots of them are made with Milwaukee two-wheelers in mind. And it breathes through a Racing Project handcrafted exhaust.
Sporting a 280 mm wide rear tire and an air suspension, the Baker is a mélange of parts coming from all over the Bel Paese, which is a very nice way of spelling Italy: the controls are Rebuffini, the fork comes from Marzocchi, and Discacciati supplied the brakes.
When all these bits were placed together, all the way back in 2015, Ms Artrix moved to build the body of the bike, and then adorn it in the proper fashion. The result? Check out the gallery. The price? Unknown.
