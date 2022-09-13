Harley-Davidson Black Death Sounds Worse Than It Is, Actually Quite Lively

If we were to start counting custom motorcycle projects based on Harley-Davidson’s now defunct line of VRSC machines, we’d probably be at it for a very long time. There are so many of them out there, that it seems everywhere you turn, you stumble upon one.
Last week, our journey through the world of custom Harleys took us all the way over to Italy, where we found a garage called Ms Artrix. Unlike most other garages we discuss here, these guys are also making their own frames, and that got our hopes up that we’d finally get to see some proper custom work, done from the ground up.
But guess what? Even these Italian guys caught the V-Rod bug sometime in the past, and they too converted quite a few of Harley’s muscle bikes. For today, we chose something they call Black Death, on account of… well, not really sure on account of what, but that's not a very encouraging name for a speeding monster on two wheels.
The build was first shown by Ms Artrix back in 2015, and its current whereabouts are unknown. It wears a heavy body kit slapped in all the right places, and wrapped in custom paint and decorations.
The wheels are of Asso Special make, with the rear one 280 mm wide and supported by a Rick’s Motorcycles swingarm. Stopping power is ensured by means of Discacciati brakes, while the stance of the bike is backed by an air suspension system. Rebuffini controls are also on deck.
The only modification that seems to have been made to the bike’s stock powerplant is the fitting of a Vance & Hines exhaust system.
As said, the current whereabouts of the Black Death are not known, and also a mystery is how much Ms Artrix spent transforming the V-Rod into this thing here.
