VW Jetta GLI Is at Par With Civic Si, Better Than New GTI (Interior), Reviewer Duo Say

It’s a no-brainer. Japanese manufacturers take the lead when it comes to reliable budget-friendly compact sedans. But when it comes to client satisfaction, most car buyers would rather spend a little bit more for a moderately-priced European sedan. The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI makes a perfect choice. Canadian car reviewers Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes got a chance to get behind the wheel of this affordable German sedan to determine if it has enough guts to take over its market segment.

8 photos