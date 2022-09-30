VW Jetta GLI Is at Par With Civic Si, Better Than New GTI (Interior), Reviewer Duo Say

It’s a no-brainer. Japanese manufacturers take the lead when it comes to reliable budget-friendly compact sedans. But when it comes to client satisfaction, most car buyers would rather spend a little bit more for a moderately-priced European sedan. The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI makes a perfect choice. Canadian car reviewers Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes got a chance to get behind the wheel of this affordable German sedan to determine if it has enough guts to take over its market segment.
There’s a reason why Volkswagen tops the list of top car brands in the world. They have mastered the car market and wouldn’t compromise customer satisfaction over anything – even lower prices.
The 2022 VW Jetta GLI might not have the best-looking Volkswagen, but it compromises beauty with practicality, top-tier features, and a great driving experience.
Under the hood, it packs a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 228 hp (231 ps) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. All this power is harnessed by a 6-speed manual or an optional 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.
“This actually has less power than the new GTI, and the new GTI is like a whole new car, and this is just a refresh,” Jakub compared the 2022 Jetta GLI to the new VW GTI.
The duo likes the 2022 Jetta GLI because it comes with the older interior (hard buttons for climate controls). Also, while it has a touchscreen infotainment system, there are separate knobs for volume and tuning.
With that alone, Jakub and Yuri feel the Jetta GLI is much better than the new GTI.
They differ when it comes to the Jetta’s looks. Yuri thinks the refresh looks stunning. He loves the front-end detail with the red circles. Jakub, on the other hand, feels they look silly from a front three-quarter view.
When it comes to performance, the duo agrees it’s pretty fast and handles well; even though it pushes out on corners, probably due to the ELSD (Electronic Limited Slip Differential).
"I think it is a mechanical LSD that is electronically controlled, and you can actually change that through your drive modes as well,” Jakub explained.
The Jetta GLI doesn’t come with auto-rev matching like the 2022 Honda Civic Si. Still, the duo felt the pedal box on the GLI wasn’t bad.
The 2022 VW Jetta GLI starts at $23,234 and only has one trim.
