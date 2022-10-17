Oregon Man Lives in a Sheep-Drawn Three-Wheeler Micro-Home, Jokes It Runs on Grass-O-Line

Living in current times can get a little overwhelming, and sometimes it feels like you’ll forever be chasing after material things. Well, not everyone is comfortable living a life of never-ending pursuits. Some just want things to return to how they used to be – living a sustainable life off the planet; with no debts, no regrets, and no hassle.
Kirsten Dirksen of faircompanies recently featured Aaron Fletcher, a 'home-free' shephard living a debt-free lifestyle on a three-wheeler micro-home in the outskirts of Ashland, Oregon.
Aaron Fletcher’s life might seem a little peculiar in 2022. He could easily pass for a hobo if you’re not well-versed in sustainable debt-free living. But his lifestyle is far from a vagabond. If anything, it’s a matter of choice.
Fletcher is a new-age nomadic shepherd. Yes! He tends after a flock of sheep that pull his make-shift micro-camper. His choice of transportation could make the perfect bar joke because, in a world embracing electric vehicles for sustainable living, his ideal means is a sheep-drawn wagon (which doubles up as his home).
“People make comments about how that gets good gas mileage, and I just say, yeah, it runs on grass-o-line. It’s the best. It’s the best price,” Fletcher joked.
His micro-home/sheep-drawn carriage has enough space for a bed and a few supplies. It also packs a solar-powered freezer and cooker and a wood-burning stove. Fletcher admits he lives in this make-shift camper all year, even through the harsh Oregon winter.
A nomadic lifestyle is not the most sustainable option in current times, especially with laws against hunting game or keeping domestic animals in public spaces. Also, there isn’t enough accessible land to sustain a diet of wild berries and edible roots to complement a healthy human diet.
In some regions, his mode of living could easily be classified as a nuisance to society – but Fletcher has a solid work plan. He supports his lifestyle through work trading and skill sharing. In exchange, he gets food and supplies.
His lean curved physique says a lot about his health. It’s a steady supply of sheep milk and cheese, traded meat, wild berries, potatoes, and citrus fruits.
Aaron Fletcher didn’t always live in a sheep-drawn wagon. He’s lived in conventional homes and almost purchased a house a dozen years ago. He defines his lifestyle as home-free and not homeless.
“Right before I started being voluntarily homeless, I almost bought a house, and I can say without a doubt that this wagon is the perfect Goldilocks like sweet-spot. It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold. It’s perfect,” he confessed.
