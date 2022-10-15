Custom Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Is the Latest $60k SCC Insanity

The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is described by its maker as “a blacked-out performance bagger loaded with premium features.” As such, it is not exactly cheap, starting at about the same price Europeans charge for some of their more pretentious cars: $27,499.
But that’s not expensive enough for some people. Nor is adding just the aftermarket bits Harley offers from its shop for the two-wheeler. No, some people need to go out of their way to at least double the price of the bike with the modifications they bring.
Part of that group is a crew called Southern Country Customs (SCC), and founded by former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace. These guys cut no corners when going for the ultimate custom build, and that often reflects in price: a so-called Rusty Wallace Sturgis Charity Special, for instance, was sold by SCC for $100,000, and other Road Glides regularly go for over $70,000.
Granted, the one we have here is not that expensive, with the sticker reading “just“ $59,800. Yet, that’s still more than double the price of a stock one and, sadly, we’re not given an extensive amount of info on what went into the bike for it to cost this much, apart from what can be seen in the pics, and on a short list of extras.
That short list includes an S&S cam and high flow intake over the 114ci engine, a Bassani 2-in-1 exhaust, JRI Performance suspension, and rear lid speakers backed by a 1,000 watt amplifier.
The bike also offers a diamond stitched rear end and a carbon fuel tank console, narrow handlebars with Arlen Ness mirrors and Avon grips on the tip, and a chin spoiler. The entire build, once ready, was powder coated.
Is all of the above (and some other things SCC will probably reveal to those interested) worth such a hike in price? I guess it’s a matter of perspective.
